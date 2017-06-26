Search for new director of schools for Trenton Special School Dist.

TRENTON, Tenn.-The Trenton Special School District has narrowed the field down to two candidates in the search for its new director of schools.

The remaining candidates are Tim Haney, principal of Trenton Peabody High School and Suzanne Keefe, principal of Halls High School.

The two will go through even more interviews so school leaders can determine who they believe is best qualified to lead the district.

“Very specific, pertaining to our district and concerns that we have, concerns that we received from the community, from our school staff during the interview process that we would like to explore further,” said Mark Harper, chairman.

School leaders said they expect to make a decision by the end of July.