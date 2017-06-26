Sentencing for a pharmacy co-founder convicted in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak

BOSTON (AP) – The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy sentenced to nine years in prison for a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more must report to prison by early August.

Barry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges. He tearfully apologized on Monday.

Judge Richard stearns says Cadden has to report to a prison designated by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by Aug. 7. Cadden will remain free on bond until then. The prison hasn’t been chosen yet.

Prosecutors sought a 35-year prison sentence. Cadden’s lawyer said he should get 2 1/2 to 3 years.

More than 700 people were sickened in the outbreak. Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee were hit hardest.