WEATHER UPDATE

AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL BRING THE THREAT FOR A FEW SHOWERS ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE MID-SOUTH OVER THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS WITH DRIER WEATHER PREVAILING FOR TOMORROW NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY. GULF MOISTURE WILL SURGE NORTHWARD THURSDAY BRINGING GREATER CHANCES FOR RAIN THROUGH THE UPCOMING WEEKEND. SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL PERSIST FOR THE ENTIRE WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com