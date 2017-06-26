Woman charged with ID theft, bank card fraud

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman faces charges including identity theft and forgery on accusations of using someone else’s ATM card without permission.

Schavral Marie Wallace, 41, is accused of using another woman’s ATM card without her permission, according to court documents. She’s also accused of depositing a check for $5,100 on a closed account made out to the victim.

Employees at Leader’s Credit Union provided police with security camera photos of the June 20 transaction in which police say Wallace is seen making the deposit at the ATM, according to an affidavit.

She is also charged with withdrawing $303 from the victim’s account June 21 at a Bancorp South ATM.

Wallace is also accused of using the ATM card at the two Wal-Mart locations in Jackson, including three transactions at the South Highland location that totaled more than $1,200.

Wallace is charged with theft over $1,000, identity theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit car, and criminal simulation.