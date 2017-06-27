Alzheimer’s Association hosts luncheon at Old Country Store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Volunteers and organizers came together Tuesday in a campaign to end Alzheimer’s.

That kickoff was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association at the Old Country Store in Casey Jones Village with those familiar with the event joining family members who have experiences Alzheimer’s disease firsthand.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September on the campus of Union University.

To find out how you can help, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.