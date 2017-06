Country duo to headline Bolivar’s “Music on the Square”

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Kick off your weekend with an evening of live music.

Friday, June 30, downtown Bolivar will play host to Music on the Square.

This week’s entertainers are Tim Warren and Ashton Shepherd.

In 2007, Shepherd had 2 songs on the Hot Country Billboard Charts.

The concert will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each.

For more information, call (731) 658-6554.