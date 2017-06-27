Crump residents express concern about industrial park project

Some residents in the city of Crump are upset after learning an industrial park will be built just feet away from their homes.

CRUMP, Tenn — Some Crump residents met with city leaders Tuesday night to voice their concerns about plans to build an industrial park lt close to their homes. It was a very heated and informative meeting for residents, as some said they found out less than a week ago about the project Hardin County and the city of Savannah had been working on. The land is in Crump city limits, so many residents are wondering how it is legally possible the county and the city of Savannah can build there.

A strip of pavement is the only thing separating Sammie and Jacqueline Lott’s home from an area of land that has struck up a lot of controversy throughout the city of Crump.

“Our neighbors sold all this property and their going to build a manufacturing company out here on it and we don’t want it there because it’s going to be right in our front yard and that’s a problem,” resident Jacqueline Lott said.

With the land being so close to many homes in the area, some residents said city and county officials should be more considerate about where they decide to build. The Crump City Council held a town meeting where community members could voiced their concerns, and some said building a factory on that plot of land will be dangerous for drivers.

Anita Burks owns property in Crump. “When I pull out of his driveway I have to be ready to go because you cannot see around that curve and that hill,” said Burks.

Residents also questioned the city council about zoning laws.

“The mayor and the board have no authority to enact zoning because the city does not have a city property tax,” city attorney, Terry Woods said.

Mayor Glen Spencer said in the past, not much research had been done on setting up zoning laws, but he thinks the industrial park will be a plus for the city.

“I think it would be a good thing because we need employment for our people that’s working here,” Mayor Spencer said.

Residents said they along with Mayor Spencer were made aware of the project less than a week ago. “I think they were trying to do it on a low profile until they got the land bought,” Mayor Spencer said.

Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis said two thirds of the land was purchased by the county, and the other third by the city of Savannah.

“If they get everything together get the money right with the grants and every thing I think its probably going to be a done deal,” Mayor Spencer said.

Burks said, “I understand this is not a done deal by no means, but the process has only started.”

In addition to development concerns, Mayor Spencer also announced Friday, June 30 will be the Crump Police Chief, Jeff Plunk’s last day on the job. Mayor Spencer said the chief will be terminated because of budget cuts.

Hardin County officials will attend a planning session in July to discuss the industrial park in depth.