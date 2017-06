Free petting zoo coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Have some outdoor, interactive fun with your little ones.

Friday, June 30, head to Brookdale Jackson Oaks for a free petting zoo.

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The zoo will be provided by Redemption Road Rescue and feature some of the animals the group has saved.

For more information, call the rescue at (731) 616-1440.