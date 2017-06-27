Jackson one of five new smart gigabit communities

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson Energy Authority has been recognized for its efforts on bringing ultra fast internet speeds to its customers in the Jackson-Madison County area.

U.S. Ignite announced Jackson as one of five new smart gigabit communities.

JEA representatives said they have the biggest fiber-to-home networks in the country, but are also working to improve the next generation of internet speed to progress capabilities throughout the entire city.

“We have to look at things like economic development, work force development, education, health care. so all of those things because of this infrastructure, puts us in a better spot as for the future,” said Ted Austin, vice president of customer service for JEA.

Other cities labeled five smart gigibit communities also included Washington D.C., Albuquerque, Phoenix, and San Diego.