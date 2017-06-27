Local NAACP, Jackson Recreation & Parks host summer reading program for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local civil rights group and a city organization host a summer reading group to help kids continue learning during summer and develop a love for reading.

The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP and the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department say the 2017 “Reading Round-up” program was a success.

The “Under Construction” reading camp had 60 kids who participated during summer camp.

The program is designed to help prevent the learning decline often seen in the summer while addressing summer learning loss as well as to make reading fun.

“We hope to be able to partner with some of the churches and some of the other organizations that are interested in education and reading and make it bigger every year,” said Gloria Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP.

This was the second year for the program, and leaders say they feel there was improvement that will pay off in the next school year.