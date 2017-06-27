Mugshots : Madison County : 6/26/17 – 6/27/17

1/18 Angelic Barnett No charges entered

2/18 Allix Lonon Schedule VI drug violations

3/18 Andros Morton Violation of probation

4/18 Anthony Anderson DUI



5/18 Anthony Johnson Leaving the scene of an accident

6/18 Charles Wilkerson Simple domestic assault

7/18 Curtis Sullivan Criminal trespass

8/18 Devoris Woodson Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/18 Earnest Carter DUI, violation of implied consent law

10/18 Jeremy Ricketts Failure to appear

11/18 Madison Studtmann Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

12/18 Melissa Henson No charges entered



13/18 Stephen Thompson Violation of probation

14/18 Tarkeyia Akins Violation of probation

15/18 Teresa Lavender DUI, violation of implied consent law

16/18 Tierre Spivey No charges entered



17/18 Timothy Smith Violation of probation

18/18 Vicki Kent Driving on revoked/suspended license





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.