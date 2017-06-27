Quiet Weather Continues; But Its Going To Get Hot!

Weather Update 6:12 PM CDT

We started the day with scattered showers and clouds. The sun has returned this afternoon. If you have plans to head out this afternoon, you’re in good shape temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening. Not as fast as the last couple night but it wont be horrible by any stretch. Tomorrow we turn much hotter and humid and we stay in that air mass the rest of this week. Scattered Showers and storms will also become possible by Friday.

