TBI investigates body found in vacant South Fulton home

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members and local law enforcement are waiting for answers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a body was found in an abandoned home.

According to TBI spokesperson Susan Niland, public works employees found a body Monday morning inside a vacant house in the 200 block of College Street in South Fulton.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity.

However, people who live in the neighborhood think they know who the person is.

Neighbors and relatives tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the body found could be 47-year-old Curtis Eugene Brown.

Brown is wanted on multiple child sex abuse charges involving multiple victims. He was last seen May 22 in the Fulton, Ky., area near Dollar General where he was on foot, according to a release from the Union City Police Department.

“They’re not saying that it’s him, but the description of whoever filed the missing report, I’m just saying because when they brought him out you couldn’t tell who it was,” said Victoria Grubbs, a neighbor and cousin of Brown.

Brown’s family said they don’t know why he was in the house or what happened to him.

The body has been sent to Memphis to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.