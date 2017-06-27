TBI investigating after body found in South Fulton

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms they are investigating a death in South Fulton after a body was found in a vacant house.

According to TBI spokesperson Susan Niland, public works employees found a body Monday morning inside a vacant house in the 200 block of College Street.

The body has been sent to Memphis to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

