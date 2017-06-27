Trenton Board of Alderman finalize new budget

TRENTON, Tenn.-The Trenton Board of Aldermen met Tuesday to finalize their budget for the new fiscal year.

They voted to approve the budget for 2017-18.

For the residents of the City of Trenton, there will be no hike in property taxes, which means the property tax will stay at the current rate of $1.61.

Also, all city employees will receive a 3 percent pay raise.

“If we want to keep the people working and living in Trenton and keep the good people and keep our town as safe as we can keep it then we’re going to have to keep our people here and working,” said Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson.

City leaders also agreed to hire two more police officers in the new fiscal year, starting July 1