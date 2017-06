WEATHER UPDATE

THE UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MORNING SHOWERS HAS MOVED EAST TAKING THE RAIN WITH IT. SKIES NOW ARE BEGINNING TO CLEAR UP AND WE CAN EXPECT MOSTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON WILL REACH INTO THE LOW 80S. CONDITIONS ON WEDNESDAY WILL BE SUNNY WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE BACK INTO THE REGION BY THE END OF THE WEEK AND STALL OUT. INCREASING LOW LEVEL MOISTURE COMBINED WITH THE FRONT WILL BRING INCREASED CHANCES FOR THUNDERSTORMS INTO THE WEEKEND. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN IN THE 80S FOR HIGHS AND 70S FOR OVERNIGHT LOWS.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

