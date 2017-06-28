Ahmad challenges Charles Campbell, one of the best high school kickers in the nation

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ kicker Charles Campbell is listed as one of the top ten best high school kickers in the nation, but excelling in this sport meant hanging up the cleats in another one.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, I mean soccer was my first love,” Campbell said.

Campbell got his start in 8th grade when former USJ head coach Mikey Marley brought him up to be the second-string kicker on varsity. Now four years after that moment, Campbell is as confident as they come when it comes to kicking the ball between the two uprights.

“I get back there and I look and find a place between the uprights where I want to hit or find my line then I just think to myself set your hips and set your shoulders in place and when I do that, I just go blank and just let my training do the rest,” Campbell said.

In his junior season, he made 10/14 field goals and only missed one extra point as it was blocked. On those missed kicks, Campbell assesses what went wrong, then moves on very quickly.

“I just flush that kick and go on to the next one because I know I’ll make the next one,” he said.

As of right now, he finds himself with two scholarship offers, one from ARMY and one from NAVY. But as his senior season rolls on, Campbell expects the offers to keep coming in as he hopes to one day fulfill his dream of playing college football.

“I mean I’ve just been working and working and working so long for this one opportunity and I just really want it to happen,” he said.