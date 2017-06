Celebrate July 4th at Shiloh National Military Park

SHILOH, Tenn. –A local military park will celebrate Independence Day over the weekend.

Saturday, July 1, Shiloh National Military Park will host Civil War cannon firing demonstrations.

Demos will be presented throughout the day and last around 30 minutes each.

The shows will also interpret the weapons and procedures crews used during the war.

For more information, call the park at (731) 689-5696.