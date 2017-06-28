Church members hold another summer community prayer event

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the Campbell Street Church of Christ gathered Wednesday night for their summer community prayer event.

Church members gathered at the Community Montessori School. The event led off with food and fellowship then members of the community gathered together for a time of prayer.

After the prayer, people walked around the neighborhood to share their faith and pray with people around the community.

“We are trying to be a light in the community say, come with us, join us, we think we have the answers to a lot of our problems and again that goes back to Jesus Christ being our, our authority,” said Michael Newsome, facility manager of Campbell Street Church of Chirst.

The next community prayer event will take place on July 12 at West Bemis Middle School.