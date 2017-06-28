Deputies see ‘explosion’ of auto burglaries in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Sheriff John Mehr urges citizens to keep their vehicle doors locked after what he calls an “explosion” of auto burglaries.

Deputies have responded to 13 vehicle burglaries in the last 24 hours, according to a release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes.

There have also been burglaries of small trailers and lawn mowers.

Chester County Sheriff Blair Weaver says his department is also “covered up” with the same situation, according to the release.

They say most of the burglaries have occurred after dark.

The burglars are simply checking to see if vehicle doors are locked. The sheriff says all 13 burglarized vehicles were unlocked.

Deputies say the burglaries span from the south to north areas of the county and have involved the areas of Harts Bridge Road, Odell Road, Deep Gap, Misty Ridge, Crooked Creek, Winter Wood, Cambridge, Seven Oaks, Spring View, Eagle Ridge, Holly Hills and Clements Drive.

If you see suspicious activity or have other information about the burglaries, call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).