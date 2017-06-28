Firefighters urge fireworks safety as July 4 approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Firefighters encourage people to be careful if they plan to shoot fireworks for the Fourth of July.

“The Excalibur is probably one of our No. 1 sellers,” Payton Murphy, with Capital Fireworks, said.

If you plan to celebrate with fireworks this Fourth of July, know the law in your area. “Consumer-grade fireworks are illegal in Madison County,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks caused more than 15,000 reported fires in the United States in 2013. In 2014, U.S. hospital emergency rooms saw more than 10,000 people for fireworks-related injuries, according to the NFPA.

“That’s why we recommend you go to see a professionally shot show,” Turner said. “It’s a lot safer for you and a lot more enjoyable.”

Even though fireworks are illegal in Madison County, workers at the fireworks stand in Medina said they still get a lot of customers from there.

Murphy said they post the dates and times when fireworks are allowed in Medina. “Just so they don’t get in trouble, they don’t have their neighbors calling the cops on them or anything like that,” he said.

Get caught shooting fireworks in Madison County and Turner said you could face a fine. In Jackson, police said violating the fireworks ordinance could result in a citation and up to a $50 fine plus court costs.

The Madison County Fire Department will host its annual Firefighters Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. Gates open at 3 p.m. Live music begins at 5 p.m. The fireworks show kicks off around 9 p.m.