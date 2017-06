Local artist to showcase new painting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –A local art gallery will host a reception showcasing a new painting.

RH Studio and Gallery in Brownsville will host the gathering on Thursday, June 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Roy Hawkins Jr. will unveil his new work, titled “The Great Milestone.”

The reception is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (901) 351-1901.