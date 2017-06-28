Local first responders train to better aid those with disabilities

JACKSON, Tenn. — First responders from across West Tennessee gathered Wednesday in west Jackson to learn to better serve citizens with disability when disaster strikes.

The workshop gave local paramedics, police officers and firefighters a better understanding of residents who are hearing impaired, hard of hearing and visually impaired and how to approach them in case of an emergency.

Local EMA director Marty Clements says they need the input of those they serve.

“We’ve also asked people to register with us, 911 and dispatch, county fire, if there is someone in a house with a disability or whatever, we want to know they’re there,” Clements said.

Residents can pick up those forms at their local EMA office, police station or fire department and let first responders know ahead of time.