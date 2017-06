Local runners to compete in summer youth olympics

JACKSON, Tenn. –Cheer on local athletes in an upcoming competition.

Friday, June 30, runners from across Jackson will compete in the Annual Citywide Summer Youth Olympics.

Athletes will compete in track and field events at Oman Arena in Jackson.

Those contests will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.