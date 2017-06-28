Madison Co. Democratic party host ‘Save Our Healthcare’ rally

The Madison co. Democratic party and other advocacy groups gather in Downtown Jackson to voice their concerns against the GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare with a new health care bill.

JACKSON, Tenn — Less than two weeks ago the Madison County Democratic party hosted a health care rally, and Wednesday organizers protested again, calling out the U.S. Senate to take action against the proposed American Health Care Act.

Protesters chanted “We do all of this because? We care!.”

Many west Tennesseans lined the Madison County courthouse protesting the GOP’s plans for a new health care bill.

“We felt we needed to come together again as the senate continues to consider this bill and as time gets closer that potentially this bill may be voted on,” chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, Byron Elam said.

Opponents of the bill urged Tennessee’s two U.S. senators to vote against it. “Senator Alexander and Senator Corker both are good men they mean well, but this bill has got them just wrapped around the Republican mantra that they have to give tax breaks to the wealthy,” advocate, Cindy Boyles said.

The senate has put the health care bill on hold, at least for now. “They weren’t able to get the support that they wanted to pass the bill before the July recess,” Boyles said. “So we feel good about that, but we know that this fight is not over.”

While protesters take the delay as a victory, some Republicans who support the President’s plan to replace Obamacare, say that will change after lawmakers return from break.

“They’ll go forward. I do anticipate a bill passing almost because it just about has to because (the Affordable Healthcare Act) is going to collapse on its own merit,” chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, Mike Peery said.

Democrats argue the proposed American Health Care Act is not in favor of all Americans.

“People’s lives hang in the balance,” Elam said. “And I think Jackson, Tennessee, rural west Tennessee is a poster child for the importance of health care and how disastrous the lack of health care can be upon population.”

More protesters chanted, “If you don’t vote no, you’ve got to go.”

The Congressional Budget Office reports the senate bill would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 22 million in 2026.

“We’ve got this possible health care bill that will mean that even more Tennesseans will be without health care and people will die as a result of this bill,” Boyles said.

Republican party chairman, Mike Peery said the U.S. Senate is only trying to “fix a system the Democratic party has broken.”

At the end of the rally, protesters gathered for a candlelight vigil, which they say symbolizes those who have died from a lack of health care coverage.

After the short break, senators will reconvene July 10. They will once again try to iron out a plan towards passing the American Health Care Act.