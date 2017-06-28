Mugshots : Madison County : 6/27/17 – 6/28/17 June 28, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Robert McLaughlin Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Angela Cox No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Antwuane Rucker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Brooklyn Toles Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Chalisa Porter Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Christopher Cook Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Christopher Watson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Deveshia Pirtle Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Eric Despain Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Glenda Henshaw DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Jermine Johnson Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Jonathan Kinnie Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Joseph Dixson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Leonard Harris No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Lloyd Ambrose No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Michael Woods Prohibited weapons, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Orfilio Lopez No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Paul Noble No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Richard Lawane Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Ricky Wallick Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Rothes Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Tarria Holt Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/28/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore