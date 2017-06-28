Mugshots : Madison County : 6/27/17 – 6/28/17

1/22 Robert McLaughlin Sex offender registry violations

2/22 Angela Cox No charges entered

3/22 Antwuane Rucker Simple domestic assault

4/22 Brooklyn Toles Criminal trespass



5/22 Chalisa Porter Assault

6/22 Christopher Cook Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/22 Christopher Watson No charges entered

8/22 Deveshia Pirtle Simple domestic assault



9/22 Eric Despain Contempt of court

10/22 Glenda Henshaw DUI

11/22 Jermine Johnson Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/22 Jonathan Kinnie Failure to appear



13/22 Joseph Dixson Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/22 Leonard Harris No charges entered

15/22 Lloyd Ambrose No charges entered

16/22 Michael Woods Prohibited weapons, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/22 Orfilio Lopez No charges entered

18/22 Paul Noble No charges entered

19/22 Richard Lawane Aggravated assault

20/22 Ricky Wallick Robbery



21/22 Rothes Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/22 Tarria Holt Leaving the scene of an accident













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.