Multiple sheriff’s offices work together to investigate auto burglaries

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement urges citizens to lock their vehicle doors at night after a sudden surge of auto burglaries in our area.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video from Saturday in Enville. It shows four males attempting to break into a pickup truck before lights flicker on, causing them to run away.

“Since then we have been canvassing the area that was burglarized, and we’re following up on various leads,” said Chester County Sheriff Deputy Branson Barnes.

Deputies have responded to 13 vehicle burglaries in the last 24 hours, according to a release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes.

“What’s so amazing is people are not locking up their vehicles,” Mapes said. “I don’t understand it. I can’t imagine 13 people in Madison County not locking their vehicles, but man, they hit them.”

Deputies say the burglaries span from the south to north areas of the county and have involved the areas of Harts Bridge Road, Odell Road, Deep Gap, Misty Ridge, Crooked Creek, Winter Wood, Cambridge, Seven Oaks, Spring View, Eagle Ridge, Holly Hills and Clements Drive.

If you see suspicious activity or have other information about the burglaries, call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).