HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The upcoming 39th annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival is this weekend.

Musicians Wayne Jerrolds and Tom Cox visited the WBBJ studio Wednesday morning to talk about the event.

The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in Wayne Jerrolds River Park in Savannah. It’s free and open to everyone.

Saturday’s events begin at noon in the town square featuring food, music and shopping. The headlining performer is Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-Press.

For more information, call 731-925-2161.

See an event flyer including a schedule of performances here.