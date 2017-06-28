Tractor-trailer overturns at I-40 truck stop; no serious injuries

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a truck stop at Exit 68 where a tractor-trailer had overturned in the parking lot.

There were two people in the truck when it overturned in the truck lot outside TA truck stop, according to Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner.

Both people were checked by EMS, and no serious injuries were reported.

Turner said there was a small fuel leak that firefighters were able to quickly control.

The cause of the rollover is still being determined.