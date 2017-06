Walking Wednesdays continue this summer in Crockett County

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. –Lace up your walking shoes to kick-start an active lifestyle.

The Crockett Smiles Campaign will host “Walking Wednesdays” every Wednesday during the summer.

The walk on Wednesday, June 28 will start at Friendship Community Center and run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It’s free and open to everyone.

For more information, call (731) 696-5120.