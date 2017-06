WEATHER UPDATE

A MOSTLY SUNNY DAY IN STORE FOR THE AREA. HIGHS TODAY WILL REACH THE UPPER 80S WITH LOWS TONIGHT IN THE UPPER 60S. SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE MOISTURE TO THE AREA GIVING US CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY MAINLY SOUTH OF I-40.

RAINFALL AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL INCREASE THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND. SATURDAY IS THE DAY WITH THE HIGHEST PROBABILITY OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THUNDERSTORM CHANCE DIMINISH ON SUNDAY, BUT WILL REMAIN THROUGH THE 4TH OF JULY. HIGHS WILL REMAIN IN THE 80S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com