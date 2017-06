2017 Amp Concert Series show to feature King Beez

JACKSON, Tenn. –Catch a free outdoor concert to kick-start the holiday weekend.

Friday, June 30, The Amp in downtown Jackson will host a concert as part of its 2017 concert series.

This week’s entertainment is King Beez. Main stage music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and free parking will be available throughout downtown.

For more information, call (731) 425-8308.