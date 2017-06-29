BREAKING: Jury finds man not guilty in 2011 death of elderly woman

UPDATE: A jury has found a man not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of an 89-year-old woman.

Daniel Parker has been found not guilty on counts of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of a felony in the death of Frances Lilley.

FROM EARLIER THURSDAY:

ALAMO, Tenn. — The suspect charged with shooting and killing an elderly woman in her Crockett County home in 2011 will soon learn his fate. The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

“Physical evidence points straight back to Daniel Parker and Dustin Cathey,” Assistant District Attorney Hillary Parham said.

Attorneys made one last plea to the jury Thursday during closing statements. Parker, on trial for first-degree murder, listened as they talked.

“It’s about whether the state can prove beyond a reasonable doubt count one and count two,” Daniel Taylor, Parker’s attorney, said.

Parker is accused of shooting and killing Frances Lilley, 89, at her home in August 2011. “The proof shows beyond a reasonable doubt that she was shot twice,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Scott said.

Prosecutors said investigators found the gun used to kill Lilley inside a safe that belonged to Parker’s mother. Investigators did not arrest him until September 2013, more than two years after the killing.

Parker’s attorney told jurors there is no physical evidence his client was at the Lilley house. Taylor also pointed out his client cooperated with investigators by giving a statement, DNA and his phone.

Parker’s co-defendant, Dustin Cathey, is scheduled to go to trial in October.

