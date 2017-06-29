Carroll Co. leaders hope new RV park will bring in tourists

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.-If you have a love of camping and being by water, a stay at the new RV park in Carroll County is a must.

Right now, there are twelve campsites, each overlooking the Thousand Acre Recreation Lake.

Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelly said they plan to add more campsites in the future and develop a campground for tents.

He hopes it will bring in more tourists to Carroll County to see the lake.

“We are just attempting to take advantage of tourism and we have an asset in which to do that. so we are excited about the future,” said Mayor Kelly.

Mayor Kelly said the new park will be open within two weeks.