Daniel Parker cleared in murder case; another man suspected set for trial

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn — A Crockett county jury reached a verdict of a man accused in the 2011 shooting death of an 89-year-old woman.

After his case ended the first time in a mistrial, a jury acquitted Daniel Parker Thursday afternoon. The jury found him not guilty on both counts of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of a felony.

Parker entered the court room after four days on trial. He was charged with shooting and killing Frances Lilley.

“It’s been a hard fought trial both sides fought hard,” Parker’s attorney, Daniel Taylor said.

Judge Clayburn Peeples told both families to “accept this decision whatever it is for what it is.”

“Juries have to hear the evidence, once they hear the evidence they have to decide what they believe and whether or not it’s proven or not proven,” Taylor said.

It was an emotional day in the court room for family members on both sides. “Both families have just endured this. The Lilley family, the victim’s family for a long time and also the Parker family.”

After the verdict was announced state prosecutors brought up Parker’s pending case with multiple drug related charges. Judge Peeples said Parker was free on bond, back in 2013, before he was arrested in this case.

“There’s nothing in the record indicating that those bails have been revoked therefore you’re released on those bails,” Judge Peeples said.

There’s still another suspect charged in the case, Dustin Cathey, who is in custody awaiting trial.

Taylor said Cathey is the one who is responsible. “I believe the evidence points to that he was the one that committed this crime, but that’ll have to be decided when he goes to trial,” Taylor said.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce confirmed Parker was released Thursday afternoon. He is due back in court August 25 for his pending case related to drug charges.

Cathey’s murder trial is scheduled to begin October 30 at the Crockett County Court House.