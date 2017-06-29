Father who prompted Endangered Child Alert back in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A father who prompted a West Tennessee Endangered Child Alert in May was back in court Thursday.

Brian Hammond is charged with custodial interference. He is accused of taking his 15-year-old son, Aden, back in May and not returning him to his mother. This caused the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue an Endangered Child Alert for the teen who was later found safe.

Hammond says he is a sovereign citizen and that he does not think the custody order is valid.

Hammond spoke with a court official and two Tennessee deputies for several minutes Thursday before Judge Blake Anderson granted him time to find an attorney.

His next court appearance is set for 9:30 a.m. July 27.