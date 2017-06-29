Henderson Co. truck theft suspects caught on camera

1/2

2/2



LEXINGTON, Tenn. — As auto burglary and car thefts continue in our area, local law enforcement is asking for help.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four suspects who reportedly stole a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck June 22 from a gravel parking lot in Lexington.

Deputies say they were spotted on surveillance video later that day at Wal-Mart in south Jackson with the stolen vehicle. Police recovered the truck the next day in east Jackson.

“We do have the suspects on camera,” Capt. Tracey Grisham said. “We just don’t know who they are, and we are asking for the public in assistance in identifying them.”

The owner’s belongings were stolen from the vehicle, but the suspects apparently left behind a Tennessee license plate tag which reads H6991V.

In the report, the owner says he usually parked the car in the gravel lot where it was stolen, but he said the passenger side door may have been unlocked and there was a spare key hidden in the center console. No damage was reported on the vehicle.

Deputies are working to see if there is a connection between this theft and the previously reported auto burglaries in Madison and Chester counties.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Henderson county sheriff’s office at 731-968-7541.