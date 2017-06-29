Longtime Henderson Co. EMA director retires

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Jim McKee was the emergency management director in Henderson County for over 11 years. Thursday, he said goodbye to his friends and co-workers as he entered retirement.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration for the retirement of EMA Director James Wayne McKee, better known as Jim, who leaves behind a legacy that his peers call an inspiration to other counties for doing an outstanding job.

McKee says it was more than just work — it was about serving the people.

“I’ve never seen a group of people that would respond when they are called on and do an excellent job once they are when they get to the scene. They’re wonderful people,” McKee said.

McKee says he will continue to help keep streams clean and work with the mayor on various projects.