Mother, daughter charged in deadly stabbing appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a packed courthouse Thursday as two women went before a judge, both charged in connection with a stabbing on Glendale Street that killed a 34-year-old man.

Facing a count of second-degree murder, Ebony Pruitt is charged in the June 21 death of her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kelset Price.

Pruitt’s mother, Vernetta, is charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the knife at a nearby home.

The judge chose to reset both of the suspect’s hearings. City Court Clerk Daryl Hubbard said this will give Vernetta more time to find an attorney.

“Ebony is being represented by Daniel Taylor, and they are still trying to find a proper representation for the co-defendant,” Hubbard said.

A motion to reduce Vernetta Pruitt’s bond from $25,000 was denied.

Ebony Pruitt’s bond remains at $150,000.

Hubbard says both suspects are being held at the Madison County Jail.

The family of the suspects were present in court but declined to comment.

Ebony and Vernetta Pruitt’s next court appearance is set for July 6.