Mugshots : Madison County : 6/28/17 – 6/29/17 June 29, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Elijah Sellers Aggravated domestic assault, violation of parole 2/21Amanda Ables Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999, vandalism 3/21Dalton Jaynes Evading arrest 4/21Isaiah Greer Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations 5/21Jeremy Haynes Failure to comply 6/21Joshua Tatum Violation of community corrections 7/21Laura Miller Possession of methamphetamine 8/21Marcus Graves Failure to appear 9/21Marieva Breckenridge No charges entered 10/21Martavias Pledge Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations 11/21Matthew Dodd Failure to comply 12/21Michael Connell Violation of community corrections 13/21Quanesha Davis Violation of probation, failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license 14/21Robert Greer Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange 15/21Rontavious Stewart No charges entered 16/21Russ Schrivner Violation of community corrections 17/21Scotty Kimble Driving on revoked/suspended license 18/21Shanece Ligon Vandalism 19/21Shelby Richardson Violation of community corrections 20/21Thomas Swift Driving on revoked/suspended license 21/21Whitney Dunigan Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999, vandalism The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/29/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.