Mugshots : Madison County : 6/28/17 – 6/29/17

1/21 Elijah Sellers Aggravated domestic assault, violation of parole

2/21 Amanda Ables Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999, vandalism

3/21 Dalton Jaynes Evading arrest

4/21 Isaiah Greer Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations



5/21 Jeremy Haynes Failure to comply

6/21 Joshua Tatum Violation of community corrections

7/21 Laura Miller Possession of methamphetamine

8/21 Marcus Graves Failure to appear



9/21 Marieva Breckenridge No charges entered

10/21 Martavias Pledge Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

11/21 Matthew Dodd Failure to comply

12/21 Michael Connell Violation of community corrections



13/21 Quanesha Davis Violation of probation, failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 Robert Greer Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange

15/21 Rontavious Stewart No charges entered

16/21 Russ Schrivner Violation of community corrections



17/21 Scotty Kimble Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/21 Shanece Ligon Vandalism

19/21 Shelby Richardson Violation of community corrections

20/21 Thomas Swift Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/21 Whitney Dunigan Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999, vandalism











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/29/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.