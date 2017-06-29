“The Music Man” comes alive at ‘The Ned’

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Children’s and Teen Theatre are presenting the musical, “The Music Man”.

The play is based on the book of the same title by Meredith Wilson and Franklin Lacey.

The play features children of all ages from around the Hub City to perform this historic play.

The director of the play told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News how many hard these performers worked to put on the show.

“We’ve been working at least three to four times a week, we put in usually about two to three hours so, its been quite an undertaking,” said Pat Alford, the show’s director.

The book was made into a movie in 1962. You can catch the performance again Friday night at ‘The Ned’ in downtown Jackson at 7 p.m.