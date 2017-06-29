Scattered Storms to Start the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are the theme of the forecast going forward into the weekend! So far, today hasn’t had much lightning but the potential for a passing shower will stick around into the evening hours. A cold front to our northwest will bring a likelier chance for rain during the early stages of the weekend so stay weather aware!

TONIGHT

A few lingering showers will stick around past sunset but we’ll have drier conditions overnight with only a 20% chance for rain. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to just the lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Tomorrow will be much like today – hot and humid with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm, but the cold front that will arrive on Friday night and linger into Saturday will bring a potential for more widespread rain. This could mean a wet start to the weekend, but computer models are not all saying that rain will last all day. Coming up on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, I’ll look into the details on the forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

