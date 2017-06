The Skeleton Krew to headline ‘Fridays at the Fox’

JACKSON, Tenn. –Start your weekend off with a free lunchtime concert.

Friday, June 30, you can attend Fridays at the Fox in Fox Park, located in downtown Jackson.

The Skeleton Krew will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feel free to bring your lunch to the free show.

It’s open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 935-9589.