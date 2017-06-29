State lawmakers honor local dairy business for decades of service

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local business with nearly seven decades of service was honored Thursday.

Cecil Nanney & Sons has served Weakley County and West Tennessee since 1949. Over 67 years later, Rep. Andy Holt and House Speaker Beth Harwell took part in Thursday’s dedication with a joint resolution.

“Lots of folks still enjoy milk and milk products, and we’ve got a company here in Weakley County and Martin that makes it happen every day,” Rep. Holt said.

As their family grew, so did their business, moving across the Southeast with no sign of slowing down.

“Fifty-eight barns scattered out over the three states,” Danny Nanney said. We’ve got 14 drivers, and it keeps us busy. It’s 7/24/365.”

This August will mark 68 years for the business.