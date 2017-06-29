TSWA releases All-State baseball team

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association released their All-State teams Wednesday evening and we saw six players from the West Tennessee area make the cut.

In class-A, Arkansas State signee and Jackson Christian’s Carter Holt, made the cut slugging six home runs and 28 RBI’s.

UT-Martin signee and Peabody pitcher William Woods, earns a spot on the list after going 12-2 on the season with a 0.84 ERA while sitting down 119 batters.

To round out class-A, Huntingdon’s, Elijah Wilkerson.

In class 2-A, former Lexington Tiger and now Tennessee Volunteer, Evan Gillman earns a spot on the list as he brought in 57 runs this season while batting over .500.

In class 3-A, Dyer County’s, Jordan Fowler.

In D2, USJ’s Eli Brauss, who batted .443 while hitting ten doubles and bringing in 54 RBI’s.