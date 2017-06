WEATHER UPDATE

A DISTURBANCE ON THE GULF COAST IS LIFTING NORTHWARD AND BRINGING AN INCREASE IN MOISTURE FOR THE MID-SOUTH. THAT MOISTURE WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND WEST TENNESSEE. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WARM IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S, SOME AREAS COULD SEE 90S OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

A COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO DROP IN FROM THE NORTH FRIDAY NIGHT BRINGING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, SOME POSSIBLY SEVERE FOR SATURDAY. THIS FRONT WILL STALL OUT AND KEEP THE CHANCES OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com