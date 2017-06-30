39th Annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival officially underway

SAVANNAH, Tenn — Hundreds of music lovers gathered for the 39th annual Savannah Bluegrass festival in Hardin county.

It is a two-day festival with the first night of music kicking off at the Wayne Jerrolds River Park, next to the Tennessee River, before moving to the town square on Saturday. Many attendees said this is an event they look forward to every year.

“I’m excited about all this great music,” attendee, Nelson Johnson said.

There will be performances from some of the best Bluegrass musicians in the area with creator of the festival, Wayne Jerrolds, performing both days.

“A lot of people they enjoy it and keep coming back and we just keep enjoying ourselves,” Jerrolds said.

Some attendees said Bluegrass music has a rich history in the South.

“Bluegrass music is so honest.” Organizer, Freeda Ashe said. “It’s from the hills of Tennessee and it’s from the river banks, from the cotton fields Bluegrass music is just very honest.”

“Music from our roots,” Johnson said “Bluegrass music makes you want to get up and dance.”

While many enjoyed the festival from their seats, others like Kroy Cox, 90, got up and showed off his best “Buck Dance”.

“I just love getting my exercise and having fun,” Cox said.

Cox said he is glad to be apart of this experience and hear his favorite kind of music. “I love music and country music is my style and we’ve got it here,” Cox said.

Saturday’s performances begin at noon in town square. “Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-press” will be headlining the event.

The festival is free and open to the public.