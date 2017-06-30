“The Amp’s” Summer Music Series presents “King Beez”

JACKSON, Tenn- Music filled the air in downtown Jackson, Friday night.

The Amp’s Summer Music Series continued tonight with the music of “King Beez”.

Organizers said the music series is a big draw for people who live in West Tennessee as well as tourists.

“You know, the more things that you can offer to your community, the more you get people out, the more you get them engaged, the more they will draw other people to the city,” said Jennifer Hayes, a huge “King Beez” fan.

The Amp’s Summer Music Series continues next month with the music of Travis Cottrell on July 14.