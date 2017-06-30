Athletes compete in citywide Summer Youth Olympics

JACKSON, Tenn. — Youth camps from across Jackson gathered to compete Friday at the Oman Arena in the 10th annual citywide Summer Youth Olympics.

The event is put on by the city of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

Organizers say the event wouldn’t be possible without all of the community volunteers including the fire department.

The Olympics include many competitions where campers can win ribbons and trophies.

The main purpose is to get children active and to fight obesity.

“We enjoy focusing on the youth and making sure that they’re having an out of school time activities that keep them moving,” said Bridgett Parham, administrator of recreation.

This year’s winners are Westwood, who took first place. T.R. White came in second, and New St. Luke took home third place.