Brownsville Clinic to host “Physical Friday”

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –A local medical center will host a day of physicals and fun for kids.

Brownsville Family Medicine Will give physicals for kids up to 18 all day on Friday, June 30.

At the event, your child can also win a free t-shirt, enter a drawing for a TV, and get their face painted.

Lunch will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, call (731) 772-5183.